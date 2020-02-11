‘A national shame’: New Greens leader wants to tackle these three ‘crisis’ areas under his leadership

New Greens leader Adam Bandt has highlighted three elements of “crisis” Australia is facing that he wants to tackle in his new role.

He told Tom Elliott there was…

A CLIMATE CRISIS

“We’re seeing that unfold with the bushfires at the moment. Those fires don’t just take human lives and destroy properties and animals. It smashes our economy, as well. Look at what’s happening with agriculture and tourism.”

A JOBS CRISIS

“Nearly 1/3 young people either doesn’t have a job or enough hours work. I think that’s a national shame.”

AN INEQUALITY CRISIS

“The gap between the haves and have nots is growing.”

