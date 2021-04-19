3AW
A new solution for Australia’s recycling problem

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
There are concerns Australians are failing to separate their household recycling and rubbish.

President of the Australian Council of Recycling, Peter Tamblyn, told 3AW Breakfast Australia needs to have the same rules for recycling in every council and state.

“The rules vary from council to council in reality,” he said.

“There is a whole bunch of work to harmonize that across Australia going on.

“In the meantime, people like ACOR have developed an app that allows people to take a photo of the item they want to recycle and it tells them the exactly what bin they should put it in depending on where you live.”

Press PLAY to hear more about this app.

 

 

 

