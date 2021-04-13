3AW
A new survey finds people don’t enjoy haggling anymore in one particular industry 

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for A new survey finds people don’t enjoy haggling anymore in one particular industry 

In Australian car showrooms the art of negotiating with the merchant could become non-existent.

This comes after a recent survey by Finder found more than two-thirds of Australians do not haggle when purchasing a new car.

Earlier this year Honda also announced the company will be moving to a fixed-price model.

Personal Finance Specialist at Finder, Taylor Blackburn, told Tom Elliott why less people are trying to bargain down the price.

“In our research baby boomers say they prefer to haggle than any other generation,” he said.

“It is the younger generation who seem less interested in negotiation.

“I think it comes down to people having uncomfortable conversations.

“A lot of younger people I talk to don’t even have phone conversations anymore.

“They just rather have a text.”

Press PLAY for more.

 

 

