3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A police officer reacts to Richard Pusey’s jail sentence

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for A police officer reacts to Richard Pusey’s jail sentence

A police officer says the force is “gutted’ after Richard Pusey was sentenced to a total of 10 months behind bars for charges relating to the Eastern Freeway tragedy.

He has already served 296 days behind bars, meaning he has just a handful of days left of that sentence to serve.

Pusey will remain in custody, however, due to other outstanding matters.

The sentence has prompted a strong response.

Eden, a member of Victoria Police, rang Neil Mitchell after hearing the news.

“I think we’re all gutted,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear her call

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332