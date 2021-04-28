A police officer reacts to Richard Pusey’s jail sentence
A police officer says the force is “gutted’ after Richard Pusey was sentenced to a total of 10 months behind bars for charges relating to the Eastern Freeway tragedy.
He has already served 296 days behind bars, meaning he has just a handful of days left of that sentence to serve.
Pusey will remain in custody, however, due to other outstanding matters.
The sentence has prompted a strong response.
Eden, a member of Victoria Police, rang Neil Mitchell after hearing the news.
“I think we’re all gutted,” she said.
