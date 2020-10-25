A quarter of Melburnians are considering moving elsewhere

A quarter of Melbourne residents are thinking about leaving the city as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Ipsos poll for The Age/Nine News found 10 per cent of Melburnians are thinking of moving to regional areas due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent are contemplating a move interstate.

Renters were more likely than home owners to be considering a move, and men were more keen to leave Melbourne than women.

The poll also shows 72 percent approval for the mask rule, and 61 percent for the ring of steel dividing Melbourne and the regions.

The poll was taken between last Monday and Wednesday, before yesterday’s postponed reopening announcement.