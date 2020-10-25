3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A quarter of Melburnians are considering moving elsewhere

5 hours ago
3AW News

A quarter of Melbourne residents are thinking about leaving the city as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Ipsos poll for The Age/Nine News found 10 per cent of Melburnians are thinking of moving to regional areas due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent are contemplating a move interstate.

Renters were more likely than home owners to be considering a move, and men were more keen to leave Melbourne than women.

The poll also shows 72 percent approval for the mask rule, and 61 percent for the ring of steel dividing Melbourne and the regions.

The poll was taken between last Monday and Wednesday, before yesterday’s postponed reopening announcement.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332