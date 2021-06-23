‘A real dog’s act’: Top cop slams ‘disgusting’ crimes in storm-hit region

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

At least five generators have been stolen and looters have also ransacked multiple storm affected properties in Melbourne’s outer-east.

Police are now conducting additional patrols in the area, deploying the Public Order Response Unit to the Dandenong Ranges.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says the behaviour is “disgusting”.

“It’s a real dog’s act — that’s the only way I can describe it,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“What type of person goes and knocks off generators and breaks into houses that are vacant because of storm damage? It’s just disgusting.”

Mr Patton revealed five generators have been stolen, and three burglaries reported to police in storm-hit areas including Healesville and Mount Evelyn.

“That’s over a 10-day period,” he said.

At least two of the properties ransacked were unoccupied as they’d been deemed uninhabitable due to storm damage.

Looters made off with tools, camping equipment, jewellery and alcohol.

