A resilience expert’s tips on getting through lockdown

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
A resilience expert has some simple advice on getting through Victoria’s latest lockdown.

Be kind and focus on what you can control.

Dr Kate Brady, from the Red Cross, told Tom Elliott it was important to avoid stressing over how long the lockdown will go, or the rules that are in place.

“If you start thinking about things that aren’t in your control it becomes so overwhelming, so quickly,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear her poignant advice

Picture by Getty iStock

