A seven-year-old Melburnian’s uplifting lockdown song

1 hour ago
Seven-year-old Chiara and her dad, Michael, have penned an uplifting song to help Melburnians through lockdown.

“It’s about how COVID-19 knocks us down but we all stand up and we all fight,” Chiara told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear Chiara on air + some of the song she wrote!

Chiara’s father, Michael, said he and his daughter share a love of music, and wanted to share their message of hope during the pandemic.

“It’s a message of optimism and hope,” he said.

Press PLAY below to listen to ‘Stand Up’.

