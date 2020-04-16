‘A sign of the times’: Apple releases new budget iPhone

Image: Apple

Apple has released a new iPhone at a much lower price point amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The new iPhone will cost $749, far less than a typical Apple phone model.

3AW Afternoons tech guru Charlie Brown said it’s “a sign of the times”.

“Most of the time when we see a new iPhone come out it costs at least over a thousand dollars, and upwards from there,” he told Dee Dee.

“I think Apple has kind of said, ‘well, if we’re going to keep people using our platform … then we’ve got to put out a product that is affordable for people to keep using, especially now.’

“This event in history might be the point where many of us go ‘you know what? I’m probably going to be happy spending $750 on a phone going forward, rather than spending as much as I have over the last 10 or 15 years’.”

