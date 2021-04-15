A solution for newlyweds who want to break away from tradition

Newly married couples are choosing to merge their surnames, breaking tradition of the woman adopting the man’s name once married

Author of How to Choose Your Baby’s Last Name: A Handbook for New Parents, Lorelei Vashti, has combined both her and her husband’s last name for their children.

Ms Vashti told Tom Elliott she has noticed the trend happening a lot more.

“I discovered people have been doing this for a long time,” she said.

“It is not a mainstream thing but it is becoming more and more known as a solution when two people come together.

“We no longer trace our family trees through surnames, it is not a way to keep records anymore.

“And there’s no one size fits all.”

Ms Vashti said couples are even alternating their surnames for each child.

