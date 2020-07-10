‘A stressful time’: Front line health worker gives insight into hospital mood

A front line doctor says it’s a “stressful time” in Victorian hospitals with a number of COVID-19 infections linked with health care workers.

Emergency physician Dr Stephen Parnis, a former vice-president of the Australian Medical Association, told Neil Mitchell he was worried about the mental health of his colleagues.

“It’s a stressful time,” he said.

Dr Parnis said the constant “political sniping” – particularly at state level – wasn’t helping.

“Nothing is perfect, but I think when you have a crisis of this sort of magnitude and this sort of duration you need to see people really focusing on what can be done and what we can learn,” he said.

