‘A study has shown…’: Psychological assertions Glenn Robbins says will make you sound smart at parties 

4 hours ago
Ross and John

Glenn Robbins says his ears prick up when he hears the term “a study has shown”…

“I go ‘Here’s an opportunity. I can be clever at a dinner party and I can tell people things that make me sound really interesting, when I’m not really interesting!’,” he told Ross and John.

So today, Glenn shared some psychological assertions which are backed by science, so you can sound smart at dinner parties, too.

Press PLAY below for the full quirky segment.

 

