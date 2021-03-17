3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • A teacher’s observation about..

A teacher’s observation about teenage boys that grabbed Tom Elliott’s attention

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for A teacher’s observation about teenage boys that grabbed Tom Elliott’s attention

A comment from a teacher to one of Tom Elliott’s friends at a recent parent-teacher interview grabbed the 3AW Drive host’s attention.

The teacher told Tom’s friend they’d found a lot of Year 8 and Year 9 boys had struggled with their study during the COVID-19 lockdowns and were really struggling to catch back up and falling behind.

So he investigated the matter further.

Adam Voigt, a former principal, told Tom Elliott he wasn’t surprised.

He said a number of factors were at play.

Technology is one of them.

Tom Elliott asked whether the proliferation of technology in the classroom had actually become a distraction, rather than an educational tool.

“It’s something that I think nearly every secondary school in the country is grappling with,” Mr Voigt said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332