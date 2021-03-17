A teacher’s observation about teenage boys that grabbed Tom Elliott’s attention
A comment from a teacher to one of Tom Elliott’s friends at a recent parent-teacher interview grabbed the 3AW Drive host’s attention.
The teacher told Tom’s friend they’d found a lot of Year 8 and Year 9 boys had struggled with their study during the COVID-19 lockdowns and were really struggling to catch back up and falling behind.
So he investigated the matter further.
Adam Voigt, a former principal, told Tom Elliott he wasn’t surprised.
He said a number of factors were at play.
Technology is one of them.
Tom Elliott asked whether the proliferation of technology in the classroom had actually become a distraction, rather than an educational tool.
“It’s something that I think nearly every secondary school in the country is grappling with,” Mr Voigt said.
