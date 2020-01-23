‘A terrible look for the government’: Senator McKenzie resists calls to stand down

Tom Elliott says it’s time Cabinet Minister Bridget McKenzie resigned over the controversy regarding the $100 million sports grants program.

Speculation was rife she would announce her resignation from the front bench today, but her office later denied the rumours.

The deputy Nationals leader has been under pressure to resign from her role as agriculture minister after it was found she re-directed grants to marginal seats in the 2019 election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he is waiting an investigation by the Cabinet secretary to run its course.

The 3AW Drive host said the fiasco was the “last thing” the Morrison Government needs.

“Bridget McKenzie should, and I think, will, resign,” Tom Elliott said.

“She is not the first and she won’t be the last to engage in pork barrelling.

“It is a terrible look for the government.

“I think she should stand down and I think she will soon.”

