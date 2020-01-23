3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A terrible look for the government’: Senator McKenzie resists calls to stand down

35 mins ago
Tom Elliott editorial

Tom Elliott says it’s time Cabinet Minister Bridget McKenzie resigned over the controversy regarding the $100 million sports grants program.

Speculation was rife she would announce her resignation from the front bench today, but her office later denied the rumours.

The deputy Nationals leader has been under pressure to resign from her role as agriculture minister after it was found she re-directed grants to marginal seats in the 2019 election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he is waiting an investigation by the Cabinet secretary to run its course.

The 3AW Drive host said the fiasco was the “last thing” the Morrison Government needs.

“Bridget McKenzie should, and I think, will, resign,” Tom Elliott said.

“She is not the first and she won’t be the last to engage in pork barrelling.

“It is a terrible look for the government.

“I think she should stand down and I think she will soon.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Image: Tracey Nearmy / Stringer

 

Tom Elliott editorial
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.