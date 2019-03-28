A ticket warning for AFL fans as scalpers wise up

Scalpers are thumbing their nose at the state government and AFL, still selling big-game tickets for hundreds of dollars.

Next month’s Anzac Day clash will be the big first test of the new laws, but it seems a potential loophole has been exploited so tickets worth $27 are being sold for more than $400.

The Herald Sun reports some re-sale websites have found a way around the new rules by selling a voucher for a pre-game function as well as a ticket to the game.

Sports Minister Martin Pakula last night confirmed the State Government was looking into the matter.

He has warned that tickets sold as part of an unauthorised function package may end up being cancelled.