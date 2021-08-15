3AW
‘A very unique Aussie talent’: Ernie Sigley dies after Alzheimer’s battle

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for ‘A very unique Aussie talent’: Ernie Sigley dies after Alzheimer’s battle

Australian entertainment icon, Ernie Sigley, has died at 82.

The beloved broadcaster and singer ended his six-decade career with 12 years hosting 3AW’s Afternoons program, from 1996 to 2008.

He battled Alzheimer’s disease for the final five years of his life.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford, who worked with Sigley in TV and, for a time, was his radio producer, described Sigley’s career as “extraordinary”.

“He was great company, a very unique Aussie talent,” he told Ross and Russel.

“His wife, Glenys and his four children, they were his pride and joy.”

Press PLAY below to hear Pete Ford’s tribute to Ernie Sigley

Ross and Russel
News
131332