‘A very unique Aussie talent’: Ernie Sigley dies after Alzheimer’s battle

Australian entertainment icon, Ernie Sigley, has died at 82.

The beloved broadcaster and singer ended his six-decade career with 12 years hosting 3AW’s Afternoons program, from 1996 to 2008.

He battled Alzheimer’s disease for the final five years of his life.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford, who worked with Sigley in TV and, for a time, was his radio producer, described Sigley’s career as “extraordinary”.

“He was great company, a very unique Aussie talent,” he told Ross and Russel.

“His wife, Glenys and his four children, they were his pride and joy.”

Very saddened to wake up to the news of Ernie Sigley’s passing. I produced Ernie’s program on @3AW693 when I was 21-years-old to when he retired in 2008. Ern was the funniest, cheekiest person I’ve worked with. A great interviewer. He had a great impact on me as a kid producer. pic.twitter.com/4OhC7lgBBh — mark davidson (@markjdavidson) August 15, 2021