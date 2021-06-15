‘A walking disaster’: Health director slams vaccination rollout

A health director has described Australia’s vaccination rollout as a “walking disaster” for it’s slow pace and continual “teething issues”.

According to the Department of Health over 5.9 million doses of the vaccine have been given out, with over 1.7 million doses in Victoria.

Health program director at the Grattan Institute Dr. Stephen Duckett says we should be doing more.

“It’s really hard for the government at the moment to say ‘rush out and get vaccinated’ and then people ring up and they can’t get an appointment.” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“So before we do a massive advertising campaign, they’ve actually got to fix the program, we’ve got to actually make sure the supply is there”.

Click PLAY to hear more below