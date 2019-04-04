A win: Grieving widow gets a phone call after detailing death certificate ‘cruelty’ with Neil Mitchell

Births Deaths and Marriages is blaming “misinformation” for a bungle that’s caused “cruel” delays in the issuing of death certificates.

Listener Christine was among several widows who this week told Neil Mitchell about an apparent computer glitch that meant they were told it would take weeks, not days, for death certificates to arrive in their mailbox.

Close to tears, Christine explained how she was unable to access bank accounts and get on with her life.

Click PLAY to hear Christine initial call for help and today’s happier update

Following yesterday’s call for help, she says she received a call from the Director of Operations at Births Deaths and Marriages, who had heard the matter unfold on 3AW.

She was told the certificate is now in the mail via express post.

“She sort of felt there was a huge misinformation,” Christine told Neil Mitchell today.

“So now I’m very anxiously waiting for the mail.”

Neil Mitchell: “You shouldn’t have to do this. If everyone was doing their job properly, it doesn’t need to come to calling me about this.”