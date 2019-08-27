‘A world of difference’: Victoria’s birth certificate reforms have been voted through

The Andrews Government is hailing the passage of its birth certificate reforms through parliament overnight as a win for transgender Victorians.

Under the changes to the Births, Deaths, and Marriages Registration Act, people will be able to choose the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Victoria joins Tasmania, the Northern Territory, South Australia and the ACT in passing laws, which make it easier for people to update their birth certificates without having surgery.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy (pictured above) says the reforms are overdue and will ensure trans- and gender-diverse people can have a birth certificate that reflects their true identity.

She also tweeted that what happened last night in Parliament was a significant moment.

“A small thing to many, but it means a world of difference to someone else,” she wrote.

Our birth certificate reforms have passed the Parliament! These overdue reforms will ensure that trans and gender diverse people can have a birth certificate which reflects their true identity.

(Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)