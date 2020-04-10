3AW
Good Friday Appeal reaches $18m after government lifeline

12 hours ago
3AW BREAKFAST

The Good Friday Appeal has reached last year’s tally of $18 million after state government intervention.

Victorians, strapped for cash amid the coronavirus outbreak, had donated $7.2 million for the Royal Children’s Hospital by 8pm on Friday.

Soon after, the government announced it would stump up cash to make up the different on last year’s tally.

Appeal organisers were very aware 2020 would be different.

“It’s certainly been challenging,” Good Friday Appeal director Anne Randall told 3AW Breakfast in the lead-up.

If you can afford to donate, or want to, you can still donate here.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

PIC: Getty Images

