Telstra management steps in after elderly man was quoted $30 to install COVIDSafe

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE – RESOLVED before LUNCH!

Telstra management has apologised and made a special visit after an elderly man was asked to pay $30 for help installing COVIDSafe app.

Gary Allen, 79, told 3AW Breakfast he went to a Telstra store for assistance installing the app, where the attendant said there would be a charge.

“I thought he’d do it in two minutes, so it’ll be $5, so I said ‘Yeah that’s alright’,” Gary told Ross and John.

“I said ‘How much is it?’.

“And he said ’30 bucks’ — 30 bucks!”

“I said ‘Forget about it, seeya later!”

In response to Gary’s story, Telstra management has stepped in and Telstra’s regional general manager, Loretta Willaton, has promised to visit Mr Allen herself to help install the app – free of charge.

“We’ve missed the mark here and we’re sorry for the experience this customer’s had in-store,” Ms Willaton said.

“The store shouldn’t have asked for payment to help the customer install the app on their phone.

“While it’s the first time we’ve heard of this happening, we’ve made it clear to store managers they’re there to help customers who may come in seeking help with downloading the app.

“I’m visiting the customer personally this morning to help him install the COVIDSafe app on his phone and ensure it’s up and running.”