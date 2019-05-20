3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Abandoned wedding cake found on..

Abandoned wedding cake found on side of the road

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

An abandoned wedding cake was found on the side of the road in Balwyn over the weekend.

Justine told 3AW’s Tom Elliott she found the cake in a driveway in her street.

“We’ve asked a lot of the neighbours and it just appeared on Saturday,” she told 3AW Drive.

“The top part looks like it has been eaten.

“I just feel very sorry for the groom and the bride,” she said.

If anyone knows more about the mysterious cake that has been left behind in Balwyn, let Tom Elliott know!

 

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332