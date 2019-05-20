Abandoned wedding cake found on side of the road

An abandoned wedding cake was found on the side of the road in Balwyn over the weekend.

Justine told 3AW’s Tom Elliott she found the cake in a driveway in her street.

“We’ve asked a lot of the neighbours and it just appeared on Saturday,” she told 3AW Drive.

“The top part looks like it has been eaten.

“I just feel very sorry for the groom and the bride,” she said.

If anyone knows more about the mysterious cake that has been left behind in Balwyn, let Tom Elliott know!