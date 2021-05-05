3AW
ABC accused of ‘peddling nonsense’ by Frankston locals (and the mayor!)

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ABC accused of ‘peddling nonsense’ by Frankston locals (and the mayor!)

The ABC has come under fire for being “elitist” and “peddling nonsense” after it branded Frankston “isolated and insecure” and failed to cater to “certain ethnic groups” in a recent report.

Local business owners and community leaders are now considering lodging a formal complaint to the Australian Press Council.

Former Australian cricketer John Hastings, who now runs Mr Frankie – a local café – told Tom Elliott he did not take kindly to the claims.

“It’s certainly not what I see,” he said.

The issue prompted a flood of calls from Frankston residents.

Even the local mayor rang in to have his say.

“I was very annoyed and disappointed,” councillor Kris Bolam said of the report.

Press PLAY below to hear the local reaction

Tom Elliott
News
