‘About bloody time’: Australia applies travel ban on Italy

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Australia has extended its coronavirus travel ban to include Italy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning announced the change would take effect from 6pm, Wednesday.

Australia already had travel bans for China, Iran and South Korea.

“At last. About bloody time. I think they’ve been slow to react. I still don’t know why the GP is going ahead.”
-Neil Mitchell reacts to the news about Italy

“Italy itself has effectively put itself in lockdown with travel now, and this largely closes that loop,” Mr Morrison said.

Meantime, Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy emphasised there was no need to overreact.

“There is no point being tested at the moment if you have not travelled (overseas) or if you’ve not been in contact (with a COVID-19 patient),” he said.

“For most people it is a very mild illness.”

Neil Mitchell
News
