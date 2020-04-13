3AW
‘Absolute craziness’: Burnley Tunnel shut down for truck fire

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Flames erupted inside the Burnley Tunnel this morning, causing traffic chaos.

A truck caught fire about 8.30am, setting off the sprinklers.

It took five MFB crews about 10 minutes to douse the blaze.

There are no reports of injury.

The tunnel was closed for almost two hours causing traffic delays back to the Bolte bridge.

It was reopened just before 10.20am.

Click PLAY to hear Stephen Quartermain call in the ‘absolute craziness’ to Tony Jones, and the Department of Transport’s advice

(Above image: Department Of Transport)

