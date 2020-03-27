BEACH BAN: Council takes swift action after selfish Melburnians flock bayside

FIRST on 3AW DRIVE

ALL beaches in Port Phillip Council have been closed “until further notice” after hundreds of selfish Melburnians flocked to the beach on Friday afternoon.

In extremely disappointing scenes, hundreds opted to blatantly flout social distancing measures and sunned themselves on the sand and taken a swim in the water.

“It just seems like the message just isn’t getting through,” a concerned Tom Elliott said.

Well, it didn’t take council long to act.

Port Phillip Mayor, Bernadene Voss, announced the ban on 3AW Drive a short time later.

St Kilda beach, Elwood beach, Brighton beach are all among those that will be shut.

St Kilda Gardens have also been closed to prevent picnics.

Click PLAY below to hear the mayor break the news on 3AW

Caller June, who drove past St Kilda beach when she spotted hundreds of people there, was incensed.

“I was absolutely disgusted,” she said.