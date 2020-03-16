‘Absolutely incredible’: Food intended for F1 Grand Prix donated to Melbourne’s needy

Many were disappointed by the last minute cancellation of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, but some needy Melburnians have benefited from the cancellation of the event.

The Atlantic Group has donated food destined for the Grand Prix to the Salvation Army, to feed Mebourne’s needy.

Salvation Army Major Brendan Nottle said the support has “been absolutely incredible”.

“At a time like this it’s fair to say we’ve seen, perhaps, the worst of our community in terms of the rush on toilet paper and all the rest of it,” he told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“But I think when it comes to catering and the donation of food we’ve also seen the best of our community.”

Diners at the Salvation Army’s Bourke Street headquarters have been treated to freshly shucked oysters, pork belly and cous cous salad thanks to the generous donation.

Some of the food donated will be served fresh, while the remainder will be frozen and served at a later date.

“People have just been really committed to make sure nothing goes to waste and gets to the right people,” Major Nottle said.

The Salvos hope to keep the doors of their cafe for the homeless open for as long as possible.

Press PLAY below for more.