‘Absolutely insane’: Police fuming after busy brothel sparks traffic jam

A Geelong brothel that was in such high demand it created a traffic snarl is among 13 businesses and individuals fined for breaching shutdown restrictions.

Victoria Police conducted more than 1000 checks as part of Operation Sentinel on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said many of those checks came after tips from the public.

He slammed the behaviour of those involved.

“We were called there, to this brothel, because the street was that busy at one stage it became a traffic jam,” he said.

“That is absolutely insane in this current environment.”

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of police reception counters will be closed to limit unnecessary contact with the public and free up officers to carry out other duties during the crisis.