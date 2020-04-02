3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Absolutely insane’: Police fuming after..

‘Absolutely insane’: Police fuming after busy brothel sparks traffic jam

47 seconds ago
3aw news

A Geelong brothel that was in such high demand it created a traffic snarl is among 13 businesses and individuals fined for breaching shutdown restrictions.

Victoria Police conducted more than 1000 checks as part of Operation Sentinel on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said many of those checks came after tips from the public.

He slammed the behaviour of those involved.

“We were called there, to this brothel, because the street was that busy at one stage it became a traffic jam,” he said.

“That is absolutely insane in this current environment.”

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of police reception counters will be closed to limit unnecessary contact with the public and free up officers to carry out other duties during the crisis.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.