Latest: Victoria’s health chief says Wuhan coronavirus ‘absolutely looking serious’

Victoria’s Chief Officer says it will be days before we know if new measures taken by the Chinese government to curtail the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus will work.

Asked today by 3AW’s Neil Mitchell if “it’s fair to say it’s looking very serious now”, Dr Brett Sutton was definitive.

“It’s absolutely looking serious, Neil,” he said.

“The actions that the Chinese are taking today may not play out for another five or six days.

“We may see a levelling off, that would be very reassuring … (but) we have to take into consideration that whatever the measures are in place, the incubation period needs to play out.

“But at the moment, it’s 2500 additional cases every day, and that’s very concerning.”

(Above image: Passengers wear protective masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive on a flight from Asia at the Los Angeles International Airport, California (Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)