3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Excessive abuse’ from aggressive customer..

‘Excessive abuse’ from aggressive customer forces Melbourne cafe to shut its doors

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Excessive abuse’ from aggressive customer forces Melbourne cafe to shut its doors

A Doncaster East cafe was forced to close early yesterday after an aggressive customer threatened staff over rice.

Owner of Bob’s Your Uncle cafe, Lisa Bilston, said abuse has “been a common thing” recently.

After yesterday’s abuse, she decided to close the cafe for the remainder of the day to support the mental health of her workers.

The customer became aggressive after staff explained that the blue butterfly pea rice usually served with a dish was unavailable due to COVID-19 shortages.

“We tried to explain to them … he wouldn’t listen, he got aggressive,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We thought he was actually going to hit us.

“We’d had an explosion the day before as well.”

Ms Bilston, who has been in the hospitality industry for 39 years, says customer abuse is getting “much worse”.

“It will happen again,” she said.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bobs your Uncle (@bobsyourunclecafe)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332