Angus Young on AC/DC’s new album, decades of music and memorable gigs

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel

(Image: AC/DC)

Iconic rockers AC/DC are releasing a new album, Power Up, next month.

Ahead of the release, Angus Young joined Ross and Russel.

He said there was “no pressure” while the band put together the new album.

“Everyone was happy to be doing it,” he said.

“That’s how we’ve always done it.”

Young shared his favourite gig locations, and remembered a special gig at a school for deaf children.

“They roared more than any of the people … without that affliction,” he said.

“They were just so enthusiastic.”

