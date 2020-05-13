ACA host Tracy Grimshaw responds to ‘uppercut’ brain fade from travel boss

A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw has accepted an apology from the head of Australia’s peak body for travel agents after he said she needed to be “given a firm upper cut or good slap across the face” over the program’s reporting of a travel industry refund scandal.

Australian Federation of Travel Agents chief executive Jayson Westbury made the shocking comments during an online seminar.

“I mean that virtually, of course. I wouldn’t want to invoke any violence on anyone,” he added.

Mr Westbury has since apologised.

But women’s groups are calling for his resignation.

Grimshaw told Neil Mitchell it was “definitely a poor choice of words” but said it would be “churlish” of her to not accept the apology.

She said she recognised the travel industry was struggling due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

“My first reaction (upon hearing the comments) was his poor members,” Grimshaw said.

“If that’s their representation in a very difficult, challenging time.”

(Photo by Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images)