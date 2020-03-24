ACCC boss says it’s ‘hard not to be outraged’ by petrol price spikes

The head of the ACCC has urged drivers to “shop around” if they feel they’re being ripped off at the petrol pump in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

But he admits it’s hard not be “outraged” at news some petrol stations are charging as much as $1.60 a litre.

Speaking with Tom Elliott, Rod Sims warned those responsible they were playing a very dangerous game with the community and urged drivers to boycott any business they felt was trying to rip them off.

“The message is still shop around, but it’s hard not to be outraged by people who are trying to keep petrol prices at $1.50, $1.60, when it should be around $1.10,” Sims said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview