ACCC cracks down in bid to end ‘ghastly’ injuries and deaths from toppling furniture

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) has identified toppling furniture as a key safety concern for 2021.

About 50 people per week are hospitalised for injuries caused by toppling furniture.

From 2011 to 2018, 22 children under the age of nine were killed by falling furniture.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard says it’s “really concerning”.

“We are really looking at … regulation to stop these terrible injuries happening because they really can be quite ghastly,” she told Dee Dee.

The ACCC already has a voluntary strategy in place encouraging furniture sellers to have warnings about toppling furniture, and to include the equipment needed to tether furniture to walls with products sold.

