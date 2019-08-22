ACCC pressure sees promoter refund basketball tickets amid ‘misleading advertising’ concerns

The promoter of Thursday night’s historic basketball clash between Team USA and the Boomers at Marvel Stadium has begun issuing refunds to ticket-holders.

It comes following heavy criticism surrounding promotions when tickets were sold, with some people forking out thousands of dollars expecting to see the best players in the world.

The posters featured several American stars who are not taking part in the games.

Australia’s best player, Ben Simmons, has also withdrawn.

It emerged on Thursday afternoon TEG Live was making refunds, following “concerns that the advertising for the event was misleading”.

The ACCC is investigating.

“This is a situation that has been boiling away for months,” 9 News reporter Seb Costello told Tom Elliott.