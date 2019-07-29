ACCC makes recommendations to government to combat ‘power’ of Google and Facebook in Australia

The ACCC has made more than 20 recommendations to government amid concerns about the market power American technology companies have in Australia.

Rod Sims told Tom Elliott companies such as Google and Facebook had too much control over media outlets and government was the only way to address it.

“At the moment, Facebook and Google are the way most people get the news – so, they need all media companies, but they don’t need any particular one,” he explained.

“But no media company has any bargaining power with them.

“Each of the news companies ultimately needed Google and Facebook to reach their audience.

“You’ve got a one-sided bargain.

“It’s like negotiating with a monopoly.”

