Act of kindness: Man hands out $100 notes to hundreds in Centrelink queue

Hundreds of despondent people queued outside a Centrelink office in Melbourne’s east yesterday received an unexpected boost thanks to a generous man’s random act of kindness.

Each person queued at Centrelink in Box Hill was handed a $100 note.

John, the generous man who handed out the money, said he saw the scenes at Centrelink offices on the news and knew he had to do something to help.

“It made me sick to the stomach,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“These people need instant pain relief. They can’t wait for tomorrow or the day after.

Their Centrelink payments aren’t until next week. They need to put food in the table tonight.

“The gratitude, the tears in peoples eyes, it was unbelievable.”

John urged other wealthy Australians to follow his lead and head to Centrelink offices to distribute cash relief to those who’ve lost their jobs.

“My heart just goes out to these people who are really suffering,” he said.

