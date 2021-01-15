3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Acting PM doubles down on “lazy” Aussies

4 hours ago
3AW Drive
Article image for Acting PM doubles down on “lazy” Aussies

Acting PM Michael McCormack has doubled down on his comments that unemployed Australians need to “turn off Stand and Netflix” and find jobs.

It comes as The Regional Australian Institute found there were up to 50,000 job vacancies across the rural parts of the country.

“It was a comment aimed at those people who indeed are refusing to go back to work, or disinclined to take up a job on offer, because they might have got into the groove of settling in nicely on their lounge,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“There are jobs in regional Australia, that shamefully and unfortunately, are going begging at the moment because there aren’t enough people to take them up.”

Mr McCormack acknowledged there were some cases in which people found themselves unemployed through no fault of their own, but said that was not always the case.

“There are others, quite frankly, who are milking the system and refusing to take those jobs on offer.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

3AW Drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332