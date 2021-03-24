Acting Premier reveals when international flights into Melbourne will resume

International flights into Melbourne will return on April 8.

It comes after Victoria suspended flights for six weeks following the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel outbreak.

Initially, 800 passengers will be permitted per week. That figure will rise to 1120 from April 15, subject to capacity in hotels and completion of ventilation works.

Three quarantine hotels, including the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport, have passed ventilation testing and are ready for use, and another five are expected to be ready in coming weeks.

Acting Premier James Merlino said the government is “advocating for a small proportion of the 1120 passengers per week … for economic cohorts”.

More to come…