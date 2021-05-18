3AW
Activist responds to Deputy PM calling PETA ‘idiots’ over ‘reprehensible’ mouse plague comments

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Activist responds to Deputy PM calling PETA ‘idiots’ over ‘reprehensible’ mouse plague comments

Animal rights organisation PETA is advocating for mice, as a mouse plague wreaks havoc in NSW, Queensland and some parts of regional Victoria.

Crops are being destroyed, farmhouses are being invaded, and there are reports some farmers are being forced to spend up to six hours cleaning up mouse droppings.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has lashed out at PETA, calling members “idiots who have never been outside the city”.

“Their thinking around this is reprehensible,” he said.

In an interview with Neil Mitchell, PETA spokesperson Aleesha Naxakis, responded to Mr McCormack.

“Our common advice to rodent overpopulation is, of course, to avoid poison which subjects these animals to unbearably painful deaths but also pose the risk of spreading bacteria, and there are alternatives which exist,” she said.

Ms Naxakis blamed governments for the mouse plague.

“It is so unfair that these mice are going to suffer these horrible deaths,” she said.

“It’s the fault of the government because they really should have taken control of this situation earlier .. through humane methods like humane trapping, birth control.

“Their inaction months ago has led to this situation.

“The situation has gotten so bad that not only farmers are suffering, but mice are suffering.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell grill PETA spokesperson Aleesha Naxakis over the mice plague

Neil Mitchell
News
