Activists glue themselves to Siemens office in protest against tech giant’s Adani mine contract

Protesters today glued themselves to a Siemens office in protest against the technology company’s decision to work on Adani’s Carmichael coal mine.

Protester Daniel Bleakley, who last month sat a 10 day hunger strike calling on the Australian government to declare a climate emergency, has reportedly been arrested over the action.

Daniel Bleakley is being arrested after gluing himself onto Siemens's office window in protest of their partnership with Adani. He recently sat a 10-day hunger strike calling on our governments to declare a climate emergency.



The activists stuck their hands to a glass wall at the Siemen’s Rail Automation office in Docklands at 1.30pm today, before being removed by police at 4pm.

The protest comes as the company prepares to sign a contract for signalling works for the rail line to the Carmichael mine.

Few companies can do the signalling, and the other possible companies have declined to take part in the project for environmental reasons.

Mr Bleakley said Siemens is going against its own environmental policy by agreeing to work on the project.

“On their website it says that Siemens acknowledges that we’re in a climate crisis,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“Going ahead with this project is in complete contradiction to their environmental policy!”

The protesters took drastic action today after a meeting between Galilee Blockade activists and Siemens executives was cancelled yesterday.

“Siemens agreed to that meeting and then early yesterday they cancelled the meeting, so they went back on their word and they basically lied,” Mr Bleakley said.

“I don’t want to be glued to the front of this building … I have no choice. We have to fight these companies who are continuing to do the wrong thing until they start to agree to a more sustainable future.”

