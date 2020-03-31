ACTU boss backs JobKeeper payments, but says more must be done
The ACTU has backed the government’s $130 billion “economic lifeline” package, but says more needs to be done to ensure all Australian workers are protected by the financial impacts of the coronavirus crisis.
Sally McManus has been in contact with Prime Minister Scott Morrison since Monday’s unprecedented announcement and said the discussions have been positive.
“The government has been listening,” she said.
