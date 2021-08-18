3AW
ACTU boss responds to calls for mandatory vaccination in the workplace

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
The Australian Council of Trade Unions says it would support mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in the workplace, should the medical advice recommend it.

But Sally McManus says she doesn’t think it’ll happen.

“If they did, we would, but I think it’s highly unlikely,” she told Neil Mitchell on 3AW.

“It’s a big decision to be made and I don’t think they have done it for any (other) vaccine, well, they haven’t because we’d all know about it.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

She said the union’s focus was “uniting” people to get behind getting vaccinated, rather than creating division.

They’re also pushing for paid leave for those who need it to get vaccinated, or take a day off because they’re unwell after receiving the jab.

Picture by Getty iStock

