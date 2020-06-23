3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ACTU to call on government to extend (and expand) JobKeeper

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The ACTU is calling on the government to extend JobKeeper for six months, beyond September.

And the union remains opposed to any wage freeze, despite the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“We’ve now got an employment rate that is shocking,” ACTU president Michele O’Neil told Neil Mitchell.

“More than 1 in 5 workers either don’t have a job, or don’t have enough work.”

Not only does the union want JobKeeper extended, they also want to expand who is covered by it.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(PIC: Getty iStock)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332