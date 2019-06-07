Adam Goodes documentary: An opportunity to relive a ‘difficult’ and ‘shameful’ time for AFL

A highly-anticipated documentary exploring Adam Goodes’ final three years as an AFL player is set to be released tonight.

Paul Marsh, CEO of the AFL Players Association has praised the film, dubbing it “a great piece”.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said it’s something “everyone should see”.

But Neil Mitchell has reservations about how the film is being released, with some even suggesting it be played in schools.

“When I read about it, it sounds like a propaganda piece,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Mr Marsh denied the documentary was biased.

“There’s no narration, there’s no interviews, it’s just simply retelling the story as it happened,” Mr Marsh said.

“It’s not judgmental at all.

“It’s an opportunity for us to relive what happened. I think it was an extremely difficult and sad, and in many respects shameful, time for our game and our country.”

Neil Mitchell said although racism played a part in the booing of Goodes, it wasn’t the only factor at play.

“There was an element of racism, for sure,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“But then I don’t think that you can look at booing over a number of games, by a lot of people, and say they’re all racist. There’s a lot of factors there.”

Mr Marsh disagreed.

“We can have a debate about whether this was racism or not, but the reality is it was called out by Adam. That was how he was feeling about it,” he said.

“People have different views about what this was at the time, and I respect those views, but what I ask is that people watch it with an open mind.”

The documentary, The Final Quarter, is out tonight.

A second documentary about Adam Goodes, directed by Stan Grant, will be released later this year.

