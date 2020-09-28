Adam Simpson confirms quarantine quandary for West Coast

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has revealed the Eagles will have to quarantine for another fortnight if they lose to Collingwood in Saturday night’s elimination final.

The Pies have been deemed a “dirty club” by the Western Australian government, because they’re only quarantining for a week before the game.

“It might a bit of incentive to have a win,” Simpson said with a chuckle on 3AW.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

(Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)