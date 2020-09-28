3AW
Adam Simpson confirms quarantine quandary for West Coast

3 hours ago
Sportsday

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has revealed the Eagles will have to quarantine for another fortnight if they lose to Collingwood in Saturday night’s elimination final.

The Pies have been deemed a “dirty club” by the Western Australian government, because they’re only quarantining for a week before the game.

“It might a bit of incentive to have a win,” Simpson said with a chuckle on 3AW.

(Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
