Adam Tomlinson officially joins Melbourne

Adam Tomlinson has revealed he spoke with St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs before settling on Melbourne.

Tomlinson officially joined the Demons on Monday.

GWS will receive a compensation pick at the end of the second round in return.

That currently stands at pick 40.

Speaking on Sportsday, Tomlinson said he considered a few clubs but Melbourne was the best fit.

“I’ve been pretty happy with the Demons for a while,” he said.

And while he’s moved back to Victoria, Tomlinson said he couldn’t see his former teammate Jeremy Cameron doing the same.

The Coleman medallist is sure to attract plenty of attention when his contract expires, but Tomlinson almost laughed off suggestions he’d leave.

“I can’t see him leaving the Giants,” Tomlinson said.

“The man absolutely loves Sydney.

“He spends more time on his boat fishing than actually on dry land.

“I honestly can’t see him leaving.

“He’s a massive part of the football club.

“He’s the nicest person and I can’t see him playing footy anywhere else.”

