3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Adani gets the green light on Carmichael mine

4 hours ago
3AW News

The final approval for Adani’s controversial Carmichael coal mine has been granted by the Queensland government.

Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science approved the Indian energy giant’s groundwater management plan, which was the last regulatory hurdle needed for Adani to break ground in the Galilee Basin.

Adani can now begin preliminary work such as land clearing and road development at its mine site.

It still requires further federal environmental approvals before it can begin mining coal.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332