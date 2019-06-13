Adani gets the green light on Carmichael mine

The final approval for Adani’s controversial Carmichael coal mine has been granted by the Queensland government.

Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science approved the Indian energy giant’s groundwater management plan, which was the last regulatory hurdle needed for Adani to break ground in the Galilee Basin.

Adani can now begin preliminary work such as land clearing and road development at its mine site.

It still requires further federal environmental approvals before it can begin mining coal.