Adelaide assistant cops brunt of AFL penalty over training breach

7 hours ago
3AW Football

Adelaide assistant Ben Hart has worn the brunt of the AFL’s wrath after the Crows were busted breaking COVID-19 enforced training protocols in the Barossa Valley.

He’s been stood down until June 22.

The 16 players involved have also been issued a stern warning.

They’ve copped a suspended one-game ban, meaning they’ll miss at least one game of footy if they are to stuff up again.

Adelaide said it accepted all of the sanctions and that the investigation “confirmed there was no intent to deliberately break the rules or seek competitive advantage” over the rest of the league.

