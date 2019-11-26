Adelaide primary school criticised for advertising job with the proviso to work extra ‘voluntary’ hours

Morphett Vale Primary School has been slammed on social media for advertising a job for a part time role in the school canteen.

The job description outlines a 20-hour work-week along with ‘extra voluntary hours’, presumably for no extra money.

People are up in arms saying the successful candidate should be paid for the hours worked.

Libby Sander, Assistant Professor of Organisation Behaviour at Bond Business School, told 3AW Drive “this creeping wage theft is certainly an issue in Australia”.

“It isn’t a great example for the government to be leading in this way and contracting someone to have to work unpaid,” said Professor Sander.

“When you are on a salary you are generally paid a higher cost to compensate for extra hours.

“In this case we are talking about someone in a canteen with possibly a much lower rate.

“The ombudsman in fair work prosecuted wage theft costing 34 million dollars in Australia last year.

“There is certainly an issue in Australia.”

Image: Google Maps